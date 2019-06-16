Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Jackson "Tom" CARVER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARVER, Thomas Jackson Jr.



"Tom" Mr. Carver, age 72, of Powder Springs, formerly of Breman, passed away June 3, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 pm at Bellamy Funeral Home Hiram Chapel with Rev. Dennis Bellamy officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-2 pm. Survivors include, daughters, Candice Lea and Jim Haynie of Powder Springs; Michelle Rene and Daryon Easterwood of Brookwood, AL and Yvonne Denise and Kenneth Tallant of Ellijay; son, Jamie Brian Carver of Savannah; sister, Peggy McGowan of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; brother, Ernie Carver of Florida; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mr. Carver retired from Ingles, was a loving father who raised three girls on his own, and was the former owner of City Cafe; and Polar Cub Restaurant of Carrollton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

