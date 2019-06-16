Thomas Jackson "Tom" CARVER

Service Information
Bellamy Funeral Home
3551 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy.
Hiram, GA
30141
(770)-943-8050
CARVER, Thomas Jackson Jr.

"Tom" Mr. Carver, age 72, of Powder Springs, formerly of Breman, passed away June 3, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 pm at Bellamy Funeral Home Hiram Chapel with Rev. Dennis Bellamy officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-2 pm. Survivors include, daughters, Candice Lea and Jim Haynie of Powder Springs; Michelle Rene and Daryon Easterwood of Brookwood, AL and Yvonne Denise and Kenneth Tallant of Ellijay; son, Jamie Brian Carver of Savannah; sister, Peggy McGowan of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; brother, Ernie Carver of Florida; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mr. Carver retired from Ingles, was a loving father who raised three girls on his own, and was the former owner of City Cafe; and Polar Cub Restaurant of Carrollton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019
