LANYON, Thomas James



77, passed away peacefully January 18, 2019 at Brighton Gardens in Tampa Florida after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Thomas was born to Thomas Robert Lanyon and Gladys Goss Lanyon in 1941 in Winter Haven, Florida where he lived until joining the Air Force as an Airman First Class from 1965 until 1969. He received his Bachelors of Science from Florida Southern College and his Masters from Rollins College. He was married to Linda Mae Bourque from 1965 until her death in 1990 of leukemia. He married Jonnie Yvonne Pickens in 1994 and they lived in Olive Branch, MS and later, Lutz, FL until her death in 2014. Thomas worked in insurance claims adjusting moving with his family to Tennessee, and Southern and Northern California during his career. He was very active and enjoyed sailing, jogging, and golfing. He loved college football, especially the Florida Gators. As a teenager in Winter Haven in the 1950s, he worked at Cypress Gardens, water-skiing in their daily shows. He had two children with his first wife, Linda; Brandon Elizabeth Lanyon (Madrid) of Tampa who predeceased him in September 2018 and Lisa Lanyon-Bunch of Cooperstown, NY. He has one grandson, Thomas Wyatt Lanyon, who he doted on. He is also survived by his sisters, Marchena Roberds and Sandra Lanyon Clayton. His ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony. His daughter requests that donations to Parkinson's research be made in lieu of flowers.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2019

