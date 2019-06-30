Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas John FOWLER

FOWLER, Thomas John Jr.

92, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He was born April 12, 1927 in Capitol Heights, Maryland to Thomas and Pearl Fowler. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo (MacIntyre); daughters, Bonnie J. Michael (Olaff "Butch"), Barbara J. Kassler (George), Terry J. Hoover (Frank), Linda J. Moore (Larry); son, Thomas J. Fowler (Anita); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Doris J. Barnhouse (Maurice); brother, Melvin T. Fowler (Lucille); daughter, Cynthia J. Fowler; son, William J. Fowler. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a Glazier and a Life Member of the Local Union 963, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. A memorial celebration is scheduled at Moss Feaster Funeral Home,

1320 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698, Sunday July 7, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019
