JOYCE, Thomas H. Jr. passed away peacefully August 8, 2019. Tom is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Pritchard Joyce; children, Tom, David (Tammy), Lisa (Alan Ruesch) and Steven (Tammy); nine grandchildren, and two great-grand--children. A U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of Amherst College, Tom worked for ALCOA for 35 years. He was an active volunteer with the USF-OLLI Institute, Tampa Performing Arts Center and Boy Scouts of America in his retirement. Family and friends will miss Tom's thoughtfulness, quick wit, love of the outdoors and family time. His children will forever remember and appreciate the wonderful father and husband he always was.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019