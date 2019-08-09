Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Memorial service 4:00 PM First United Methodist Church 212 3rd Street North St. Petersburg , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KLEMENT, Thomas V., DMD 66, St. Petersburg, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family, after a faithful, four-year battle against lung cancer. He was born in Pasadena, California, September 3, 1952 to Frank W. Klement and Genevieve Keeley Klement, both of Chicago, Illinois. In 1974, Tom graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. In 1979, he earned his DMD from University of Florida College of Dentistry in Gainesville, FL, where he met his wife, the love of his life, Beth Cline Klement. Upon graduation, Tom began his dental career associating with his brother, Dr. Bill Klement, in St. Petersburg, FL. Subsequently, Tom founded his own practice which became Klement Family Dental, where he had the honor of working with his wife and three of his four children. Tom was an active member of the Pinellas County Dental Association for 40 years. Tom is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Klement Keeter. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Elizabeth Cline (Beth) Klement; daughters, Dr. Kristen (Gordon) Oldham and Katherine (Cam) Childs; sons, Robert Klement and Dr. Stephen Klement; and four granddaughters, Olivia and Emerson Oldham and Claire and Caroline Childs; and his three older brothers, Dr. Bill (Judy) Klement of Savannah, Jim (Laura) Klement and John (Karrie) Klement, both of St. Petersburg. Tom loved spending time with his children in all things active and traveling with his wife and close friends. He was a founding board member of K-Life St. Petersburg and attended Bridgepoint Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made electronically to C. S. Lewis Society/Illuminate the Bay by visiting Tom's obit at www.brettfuneralhome.net . You may also send a check payable to "C.S. Lewis Society" with "ITB" on the memo line to: C.S. Lewis Society, 2430 Wellbilt Blvd., Trinity, FL 34655. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 4 pm at First United Methodist Church, 212 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. Guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

