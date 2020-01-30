KRUGER, Thomas 78, of Redington Beach, passed away January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, William and Theresa Kruger of Crown Point, Indiana. Surviving siblings are James Kruger of Carmel, Indiana and Patricia Benson of Pine, Colorado. Tom retired as VP of Operations for Suncoast Goodwill. Burial and memorial services will be later, near his parents in Northern Indiana. He will be missed by many neighbors, friends and family members. www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020