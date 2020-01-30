Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Thomas KRUGER Obituary
KRUGER, Thomas 78, of Redington Beach, passed away January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, William and Theresa Kruger of Crown Point, Indiana. Surviving siblings are James Kruger of Carmel, Indiana and Patricia Benson of Pine, Colorado. Tom retired as VP of Operations for Suncoast Goodwill. Burial and memorial services will be later, near his parents in Northern Indiana. He will be missed by many neighbors, friends and family members. www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020
