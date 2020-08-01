LALLY, Thomas E. 93, of Leesburg, Florida, and formerly from St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on July 28, 2020. Mr. Lally was born on March 10, 1927 to Thomas A. Lally and Elizabeth Reymer. He was a marine and veteran of WWII and Korea. Thomas Lally was a CPA, and a finance executive for several companies. Colleen Lally and Steven Lally preceded Mr. Lally in death. Tom Lally is survived by his three sisters; three surviving children, Mary Beth Workman of Roswell, GA; Tom Lally of Arlington, TX and Barbara Howe of St. Petersburg, FL; and three grandchildren. You may leave condolences for the family at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
