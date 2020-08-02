Thomas Lamb

LAMB, Thomas Everett On Friday, July 24, 2020, Thomas "Tommy" Everett Lamb, loving son, brother and uncle, passed away at age 55. Tommy was born on March 7, 1965 in Tampa, FL to Jack and Nora (Midulla) Lamb. He attended St. Lawrence Catholic School and graduated from Jesuit High School. He studied Architecture and Art History at the University of Notre Dame and Urban Planning and Architecture at City College of the City University of New York. Tommy was the President and Owner of Thomas Everett Lamb Design and Development, Inc. which offered luxury whole-house, custom interior design services. Tommy was full of life, generosity, perfection, dedication, and the love for all people. His relentless pursuit of excellence was exemplified in his unique architectural designs. His talents made him one of the most sought after designers throughout the country. Our city has lost a Champion. Tommy has changed the face of the Tampa Bay Area and his creative designs will live on and represent his amazing talent. He was a humanitarian who loved and cared for his family and friends. Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jack R. Lamb. He is survived by his mother, Nora (Midulla) Lamb; sister, Debbie (Carlos) Arias; brother, Paul (Priscilla) Lamb; nieces, Ashley (RJ) Ledo, Kalyn Arias, Lindsay Lamb; nephew, Hector (Lauren) Lamb; grandniece, Gianna Ledo; and grandnephews, Eli and Alden Lamb. A private service was held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 for the immediate family. His most recent contribution was designing the building for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. In memory of Thomas E. Lamb, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay at 3607 North Armenia Ave. Tampa, Florida 33607. Tommy will live forever in our hearts. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store