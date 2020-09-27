1/1
Thomas LYONS
1931 - 2020
LYONS, Thomas E. Jr. "Tom" 89, passed away August 27, 2020 and was surrounded by his family. Tom was born July 13, 1931, in Brockton, Massachusetts. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jane; their children, Marie (Michael), Lisa, Susan (Paul), Doug (Candi); sister, Ann James; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was a long-time member of Highland Lakes and was active in the Men's Golf League. A funeral service will be held at St Ignatius of Antioch, Tarpon Springs, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 am.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St Ignatius of Antioch
