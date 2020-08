MABEE, Thomas Jr. PhD. 76, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away July 28, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Frances Mabee; granddaughter, Jillian Pratt; and extended family. He is a beloved husband and Papa. Dr. Tom is a retired Psychologist and Adjunct Professor for NSU. He will be remembered by many for his wisdom, deep compassion, and playful sense of humor. A Celebration of Life is forthcoming. For full obituary visit: www.AndersonMcQueen.com