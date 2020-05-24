MAHON, Thomas B. 59, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away April 30, 2020 at home with his family by his side after losing his battle to cancer. A memorial will be held at a later date. Tom was born April 18, 1961 in Columbus, OH. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lynn; and his sons, Michael Spano, Adam Mahon, and Aaron Mahon. He will sorely be missed by his family. In his honor donations may be made to PetSmartChar-ities.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.