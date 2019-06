MAIDA, Thomas "Tom"85, passed away on April 18, 2019. Tom lived in Florida all of his life. After high school, college and serving in the U.S. Navy , he spent his career as a stock broker in Tampa. He enjoyed gardening, race horses, history of World War II , politics and Key Lime Pie. Tom will be greatly missed by his wife of 26 years, Denise Downing Maida of Islamorada, FL, and all of her family; his brother, George Maida; nephew, James Johns; cousins, Dorothy Maida and Karen McCormick, Tom and Michael Maida; his nephew, and devoted caregiver, Derek Carr; and many good friends, especially Dr. Shawn Stephens. The service in celebration of Tom's life will be held at Coral Isles Church Tavernier, on Saturday July 13 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Just Older Youth, Inc. P.O. Box 1735 Tavernier, FL 33070.