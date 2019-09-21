Thomas Marshall (1950 - 2019)
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Committal
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
Obituary
MARSHALL, Thomas "Les" age 69, passed away on August 30, 2019. Les was born on August 1, 1950 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Ben and Dot Marshall. Les lived in many cities throughout his life before settling in Tampa. Les is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl; loving sons, Marcus (Lindsey) and Joseph (Ashley); his cherished grandchildren, Beyonce, James, Sarah, Nevaeh, Joe, and Jace; and loving brothers and sisters, William (Kathy), Rodney (Leslie), Beverly Kiepke (Larry), and Lynn Carver (Richard). He is also survived by many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Gonzalez Funeral Home, Tampa, on September 29 from 1-4 pm. Committal Service at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, with Military Honors will be held September 30 at 11 am. www.GonzalezFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 21, 2019
