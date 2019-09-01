McCOUN, Thomas Bullitt, III of St. Petersburg. The Honorable Thomas Bullitt McCoun III passed away August 27, 2019 at the age of 68 surrounded by family and friends. Born in Miami, Florida, December 27, 1950, Tom lived an accomplished and dutiful life. He was a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and Stetson University College of Law, where he went on to become an adjunct professor. He practiced law for 41 years, serving the last 24 as a Magistrate Judge, United States District Court, Middle District of Florida. Tom valued active church membership, coaching his children in various sports, teaching Sunday school, and was the go-to dictionary and mathematician of our family. All who knew him were keenly aware of his devotion to his profession, his integrity and unmatched fairness. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jo and Thomas Bullitt McCoun Junior. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jennie; his four children, Thomas Bullitt IV, Jonathan David, Cameron Blank (Brian) and Kathryn Reeves (Austin); his three "wing-men," grandsons, Bodie, Knox and Tyler; and his three siblings, Chris (Ann), Anne and Jim (Sally) McCoun. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, St. Petersburg, FL, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bay Area Legal Services and Suncoast Hospice. Guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019