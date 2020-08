McGOWAN, Thomas 83, longtime resident of Spring Hill, died on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Kay; his four sons who adored him; and his 10 grandchildren. He proudly served his country for six years on US Navy Submarines. He was an active member of St. Theresa's Parish and sang with the Hernando Harmonizers. A funeral service will take place Thursday, August 20 in Sun Lakes, Arizona.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store