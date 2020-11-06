McLEAN, Thomas S. originally from Glasgow, Scotland, most recently from Clearwater, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with his grandson and his family on November 4, 2020 in Sparta, NJ. Thomas was a decorated WW2 combat veteran of the British army and loved telling tales of his exploits during his service. He was also a Free Mason and an active member of the Elks. Thomas is survived by his son, Graham; his two grandsons, Russell and Justin and their families. He also had nieces in both Scotland and in NJ. Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871 and Brewer and Sons Funeral Homes at Parklawn Memorial Cemetery, 2296 Belcher Rd. Dunedin, FL 34698. Services are being held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
. (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
)