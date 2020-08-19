1/
Thomas MILLER
MILLER, Thomas Allison Jr. "Tom" 77, of Lutz, FL, passed away August 16, 2020 in Tampa, FL. He joins his parents, the late Judge Thomas A. Miller Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" Schleman Miller. He is survived by his brother, Steven L. (Jane) Miller; his beloved wife of 56 years, Judith "Judy" Wester Miller; his three sons, Thomas A. (Melanie) Miller III, James W. (Jolean) Miller, and Aaron S. (Elizabeth Trover) Miller; and his four grandchildren, Jessica T. Miller, Jamie A. Miller, Thomas A. Miller IV, and Christian L. Miller. Services will be held at 10 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home in Carrollwood with a reception at Tom and Judy's home immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting those who loved him to make a donation in his name to the Dementia Society of America.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
