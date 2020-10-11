Thomas MURPHY

MURPHY, Thomas L. 85, of Tampa, FL, died of natural causes August 21, 2020. Tom was born in New York City, NY to Richard and Katherine Murphy. Tom married Sue, the love of his life, April 2, 1977. Tom graduated from USF with a bachelor's and master's degree. Tom was a property manager for the city of Tampa, retiring in 1985. In 1986 he was hired by Hillsborough County for major projects at Fawn Ridge and Valrico. Tom also had his realtor license, and was a member of the Board of Realtors Tampa. Tom was in the Marine Corps during the Korean war. Tom worked with the Guardian Ad Litem program for the protection of minor children. He had court appearances before the judges in the cases for the wellbeing of the underage children. Tom is survived by Sue, his wife of 43 years; sister-in-law, Michele Taylor; nephews, John (Lauren) and James (Megan); five great-nephews; and a great-niece. A graveside ceremony was officiated by Rev. Steve Langford of Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church where Tom was a member since 1997, and a part of the Friendship Sunday School Class.



