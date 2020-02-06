Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas MURRAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MURRAY, Thomas James passed away at the age of 81 on February 3, 2020. He joins his daughter, Yvette Marie Murray. Tom was a nature enthusiast who loved traveling and spending time outdoors with family and friends. He graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor's degree in Science and Physical Education. He was very passionate about coaching and began his career as Football Coach of Hillsborough High School. This helped prepare him to be the first Athletic Director at Tampa Catholic High School as he successfully built the football program from the ground up and was also a beloved football Coach and Science teacher from 1963-1970. Tom would later be elected into the Athletic Hall of Fame for both Hillsborough High School and Tampa Catholic High School. Tom retired from World's Finest Chocolate, where he was an accomplished salesman who received numerous awards during his tenure. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Murray; children, Lori Gossett and Stephanie Berth; sisters, Ann Dinofsky and Janet Bank; brother, David Murray; six grandchildren, David Gossett, Justin Gossett, Travis Gossett, Kristopher Hubbard, Brianna Carruth, and Savannah Hubbard; and five great- grandchildren, Adlee, Leighton, Jon, Parker, and Olivia. A celebration of life will be held at the Tampa Catholic High School cafeteria on February 15, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in his name to the Tampa Catholic High Athletic Program in C/O Bob Lees, 4630 North Rome Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33603.

MURRAY, Thomas James passed away at the age of 81 on February 3, 2020. He joins his daughter, Yvette Marie Murray. Tom was a nature enthusiast who loved traveling and spending time outdoors with family and friends. He graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor's degree in Science and Physical Education. He was very passionate about coaching and began his career as Football Coach of Hillsborough High School. This helped prepare him to be the first Athletic Director at Tampa Catholic High School as he successfully built the football program from the ground up and was also a beloved football Coach and Science teacher from 1963-1970. Tom would later be elected into the Athletic Hall of Fame for both Hillsborough High School and Tampa Catholic High School. Tom retired from World's Finest Chocolate, where he was an accomplished salesman who received numerous awards during his tenure. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Murray; children, Lori Gossett and Stephanie Berth; sisters, Ann Dinofsky and Janet Bank; brother, David Murray; six grandchildren, David Gossett, Justin Gossett, Travis Gossett, Kristopher Hubbard, Brianna Carruth, and Savannah Hubbard; and five great- grandchildren, Adlee, Leighton, Jon, Parker, and Olivia. A celebration of life will be held at the Tampa Catholic High School cafeteria on February 15, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in his name to the Tampa Catholic High Athletic Program in C/O Bob Lees, 4630 North Rome Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33603. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close