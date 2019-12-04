Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Light of Christ Catholic Church
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Thomas Porter Obituary
PORTER, Thomas W. of Clearwater passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on November 24, 2019. He moved to Florida in 1979 from Indiana with his wife Mildred. Thomas served in the US Marine Corp during the Vietnam conflict. Following his service to our country, he worked as an electronics engineer. He enjoyed movies, good comedy like Rowan and Martin's Laugh In as well as making time for Broadway plays. Thomas loved every genre of music from rock to classical. Thomas is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mildred; three sons, a niece and nephew, two brothers; four sisters and four grandchildren. A service is planned for Friday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 am at Light of Christ Catholic Church in Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local hospice at https://suncoasthospice.org/ Moss Feaster www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019
