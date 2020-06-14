Thomas RAGANO
RAGANO, Thomas 52, passed away on April 4, 2020 at his home in Tampa, FL. Tommy was born June 1, 1967 to the parents of Tom and Laura Ragano. He was a 1986 Jefferson graduate. Afterwards he worked for his father's Plumbing Company. Along with his parents, he also leaves behind a sister, Cheryl Ragano; and three children, Michael, Dereck and Shelbie Ragano. Also left behind are aunts and uncles, Nadine and Mike Ragano, Debra and Danny Traina, Vivian and Robert Sardegna, Yvonne Dineen and Martha Ragano. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Tommy on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 2-4 pm at New Testament Worship Center, 5107 E. 32nd Ave., Tampa 33619. Reception following service.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
