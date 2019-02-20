O'BERRY, Thomas Ross Sr.
76, of Tampa, passed away February 16, 2019. Thomas was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He is preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Eva O'Berry; son, Thomas Ross O'Berry, Jr.; significant other, Linda Gilbert. Thomas is survived by his sons, Timothy O'Berry and Terrence (Michael Sutton) O'Berry; sister, June Hodnett; daughter of late significant other, Lori Dennison Rinker. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21 from 4-7 pm with a service to follow at 7 pm at Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, 1309 W. Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606. Interment will take place at Mount Zion Cemetery in Dade City, FL at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to a . Please visit his online guestbook at
