RUE, Thomas W. 60, passed away November 10, 2019. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Barbara and Tom Rotunda; children, William, April, and Martin; his sisters, Debi Spayth and Mary (Dave) Adams; his longtime companion, Lisa Bardell; many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William; his brother, Charles; his sister, Patty; and the mothers of his children, Cindy and Chris. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019