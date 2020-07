RYAN, Thomas B. Jr. 57, of Largo, passed away suddenly July 2, 2020. Tom retired as a land surveyor. He was a sports enthusiast, who loved his Tampa Bay Lightening and New England Patriots. Tom had many friends and will be sadly missed. He is survived by his parents, Tom Sr. and Helga; siblings, William (Teri) Ryan, Debbie Ryan, Donna White; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. ALife Tribute FuneralCare



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store