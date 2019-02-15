Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARTINO, Thomas Salvador



Thomas Salvador Martino was born to Angelo and Josephine Martino in Tampa, FL on January 12, 1959. Thomas grew up on Davis Island where he raised his family and remained an active part of the island community all his life. In his youth, he was an excellent athlete and could master any sport including baseball, basketball, ping pong, pool and foosball. He shared his passion for rock music with his family and friends by teaching himself to play the drums and guitar at a young age. He attended Boys Academy followed by Jesuit High School where he graduated in the top 10 of his Senior Class. He began his collegiate studies at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. and completed his undergraduate degree at University of South Florida. Following his studies at USF, he received a Juris Doctorate degree at the University of Florida College of Law.



During the start of his law career, he clerked for the Honorable Richard H. Frank for the Florida Second District Court of Appeals for the State of Florida. He had the benefit of being trained in real estate law by his father, Attorney Angelo C. Martino, which launched his very successful career as a well respected real estate attorney in Tampa, FL. After his father passed away, he carried on his law practice with his sister and friend as partners and later started his own practice and ventures. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was baptized and confirmed in the faith and was a longtime member of various organizations including, Tampa Yacht Club, Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, and the Italian Club where he participated in supporting the beautification of the Italian Cemetery.



He was a devoted husband and father, loving son and brother, humourous brother-in-law and friend, fearless entrepreneur and advisor to many, competitive poker player and fisherman, talented musician and creative writer, remained faithful throughout his life, and loved by so many.



Survived by his beloved wife, Pamela Cordell Martino; his children, Marcus Angelo Martino, Lara Martino Colas (David), Thomas Salvador Martino Jr.; and grandchildren, Maximilien Marcel Lion Colas and granddaughter, Rose Josephine Colas; his sisters, Bernadine Wright (Frank), Angela Wilson (Bill), and Ann Martino Price; his nieces and nephews, Vanessa Hilburn (Robert), Candace Evans (Matthew), Page Giambanco (Vincent), Angelica Price, Georgette Price, Hadley Wright and Bradford Glaize, Alana, Hayley, Ariana and Anthony Callen; and Scarlet and Lola Driver.



A private funeral service is planned in Savannah, GA followed by burial in Bonaventure Cemetery. A service to celebrate Thomas's life will be planned for a later date and held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tampa, FL.

