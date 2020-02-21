|
SAMS, Thomas Samuel Tilden "Sammy" 96, went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020 at 2 pm, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 1, 1924 in Courtenay on Merritt Island, Florida to Thomas Lee and Amanda Claridy Sams. The Sams family were the original settlers of Merritt Island and he was very proud of his heritage. He was educated in Hillsborough County schools, and joined the United States Navy at the age of 17 during World War II to defend our country. After the war ended he came back to Tampa, Florida for a short time, after which he then joined the United States Air Force, where he attained the distinguished rank of Chief Master Sergeant. While in the service, he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Florida Southern University and a Master of Science in Administration and Guidance from Indiana University. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1962 and returned to Tampa, where he taught Math in Pasco County until his retirement in 1986. He was of the Baptist faith and a Master Mason of the Port of Tampa Lodge #153. After retirement, he enjoyed working on his rental properties and following the Tampa Bay Rays. He was especially proud of the fact that he recently had his driver's license renewed until 2026. He loved his family beyond measure and was so proud of each and every one of them. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Beulah and his three siblings, Eugenia, Seabrook, and William. Left to cherish his memory are daughter, Linda Jessup (Bob), only son, Michael (Kay), daughter, Susan (Mark), and baby daughter, Holly (David); grandchildren, Stacey Harter, Kat Watson, Karl Dowdy, Melissa Sams, Cory Sams, Kelli Hardiman, Kayley Wagner, Darcie Leggins, Meghan Carter, Shawn Murphy, and Chelsie Murphy; great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Layla, Sarah, Cade, Alani, Corinne, Trey, Brendon, Lena, Alan Jr., Henley, Harlow, Railynn, Penelope, Shoal, and Kingsley; and numbers 17, 18, 19 who are due this summer. Services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home, 11005 North US Highway 301, Tampa at 10 am. Visitation will be held from 9-10 am, followed by interment in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020