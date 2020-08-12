Thomas SANTIAGO

SANTIAGO, Thomas Henry 90, of Tampa, Florida died on August 7, 2020. Thomas is survived by his wife, Beatrice Santiago; and two children, Diana Rivard; and his son, Henry Santiago and their spouses. He also leaves behind two grandsons; and one great-grandson; he is also survived by his brother- in-law, Jack Licausi; along with 11 step-children; and over 25 great-stepgrand- children. Thomas is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served with pride for twenty one years and received several commendations for his dedication and bravery. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Air Force never left him, as friends and family will attest. Thomas also served twenty four year in the TIA Air Port Police he retired from the police department in 1995. Thomas contributed many years of his life to our country and served with honor in the police department. Thomas will be sadly missed by his family and friends but will live on forever in our hearts. Services will be held this Thursday, August 13, 5-7 pm and Friday at 10-11 am with Father Bob from St. Paul Catholic Church officiating and then a viewing from 11 am to 12:30 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home. A burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with full Military Honors.



