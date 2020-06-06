SAXON, Thomas Walter 61, passed away tragically on May 12, 2020 doing what he loved to do, flying his personal aircraft. Tom was born in Tampa, FL where he met his wife, Cindy when they were 12 years old. They became high school sweethearts and married in 1977. They started a family and raised two children, Shannon Nichole and Thomas Jason. Tom was survived by his wife; two children; and four grandchildren, Trinity, Thomas, Bradford and Nathan; and his brother, Danny. Tom was a United States Marine Corps veteran who proudly served his country and lived his life upholding the Marine Corps Honor Code of Conduct. He graduated from Tampa College with a Master's degree in Business and retired with the Veterans Administration as his passion was to help Veterans and those who also served their country. He was a quiet, honorable man who believed in helping others behind the scenes and always focused on doing the right thing. He lived free of fear and believed that you should do what you love to do so he spent a lot of his time flying and parachute jumping completing well over 1000 jumps over the last several years. Although he enjoyed his time in the air his only true passion in life was his wife Cindy. He lived for her, he honored her every day of their marriage and considered himself the luckiest man on earth because he found his soulmate. He often told Cindy he was not fearful of death or being separated from her as he found her in this life and would find her in the next life. Tom upheld the Marine Corp code of conduct right up to the last minute of his life by protecting others and innocent children and families ensuring his aircraft went down away from those nearby. Not only has Cindy and his children and grandchildren lost a truly kind and caring man the world has lost a quiet hero. Fly Free Tom.



