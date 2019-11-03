Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas SCHNEBLY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHNEBLY, Thomas Clifford 82, of Valrico FL, formerly of Millersburg, OH, passed away October 31, 2019 at his home. Cliff was born March 21, 1937, to John Andrew and Odessa (Baker) Schnebly. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Porter); daughter, Kristiann (Kendall) Kowalski and special grandchildren, Michael (GT) and Libby (UGA). His daughter, dear Gretchen, at the age of 21, passed away 35 years ago, October 30. He has two surviving brothers, Eugene (Arlene) and James (Sandy); many nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death was sister, Rhoda (Baughman). He graduated from Ohio Northern University in Pharmacy and owned/ operated Miller Pharmacy. He served his country during The Berlin Crisis. He was a member of Theban Council 126 Millersburg, a Past Illustrious Master, and a member of the Faith Lutheran Church. Early in his life he considered being a preacher but decided to strengthen his own spiritual path. He was an avid golfer and loved the "Good Guys" and golfing buddies. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and had a larger than life personality. The family would like to thank Moffitt Cancer Center for his care during his battle with Leukemia. We are forever grateful for the love and support from everyone. Per his wishes, there will be no service but a private family burial at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Faith Lutheran Church, Millersburg, OH. Rest in Peace Cliff, Dad, Papa.

