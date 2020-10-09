1/
Thomas SHINDLER
SHINDLER, Thomas Joseph 64, a resident of Carroll-wood, passed away at James A. Haley VA Hospital October 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Monika; his four brothers, Ralph (Karen) Shindler, Bill (Marcy) Shin-dler, John (Diane) Shindler, and Mark (Elaine) Shindler; and eight nephews and nieces. His parents, William and Therese Shindler preceded him in death. A Memorial service will be held Oct. 17 from 12-1 pm at Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay at 110 N. MacDill Ave., Tampa, FL 33609.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay, Inc.
110 N Macdill
Tampa, FL 33609
813-957-2669
