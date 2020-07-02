Thomas STAMBAUGH

STAMBAUGH, Thomas E. died unexpectedly June 1, 2020. He was a kind man who deeply loved God and others. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy Stambaugh; his son, Douglas (Miguel), and his step-children, Steve (Michelle), Mark (Joy), and Julie (Tommy); 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Howard and his son, Bryan (Susie). A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 5, at 4 pm at New Beginnings Christian Church at 4100 S. Manhattan Drive in Tampa. Those who wish to attend virtually may find more information at https://newbeginningscctampa.org/
. Those attending are strongly encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.