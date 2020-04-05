|
STEVENS, Dr. Thomas A. 82, of Clearwater, passed away March 28, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and graduated from Ran High School and Youngstown State University and went on to received his doctorate from the Ohio School of Podiatry. He later moved, with his wife, to Toronto for all of his professional career, before retiring to Florida in 1989. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Billie Faye (Nall); son, Thomas H. Stevens. ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020