Thomas STEVENS

STEVENS, Thomas Francis Jr. passed away July 24, 2020, due to complications from COVID. He follows his beloved wife, Jeanne (née Glynn), who passed away in April, and is survived by their children, Terri, Tom III (Heidi), Lori, Patrick (Vickie), and Eileen; four grandchildren; and brothers, Denny (Barb) and Dick (Sherry) Stevens. Born in Aurora, IL, Tom was the eldest of four sons of Thomas Sr. and Julia Stevens. He graduated from West Aurora High School, served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and then graduated from Aurora University. He enjoyed a long career in the motorcycle industry, where he traveled the U.S. and to 33 countries worldwide as a Sales Representative for Triumph Motorcycles and Nichols Motorcycle Supply. He and his brother, Dick, co-owned Stevens Brothers Ltd., a motorcycle dealership in Aurora. In 1967, he married Jeanne and they had four children, along with Terri, an adopted niece. The family moved to St. Pete Beach in 1979, where he owned and managed various properties, was co-owner of the Welcome Inn restaurant with his wife, and later worked in building and construction with his son, Tom, at TFS Building. He was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, and an active member of the community serving as a youth baseball coach and Athletic Director of the Azalea Jr. Football League. He enjoyed the competition and camaraderie as crew for his son Tom, who competed nationally in SCCA's F500 class. He was a pilot, a boat and fishing enthusiast, a member of the American Legion for 50 plus years, and he rode motorcycles for 60 plus years with never once having an accident. Along with his wife, Jeanne, he hosted an annual Easter gathering for decades and he cherished presiding over the now revered Easter egg cracking contest. The Stevens family would like to thank Bay Pines VA Hospital's MICU staff and especially Dr. Buck, for their exceptional care. Interment will be private with military honors at Bay Pines National Cemetery with a celebration of life at a later date. Godspeed, Snarly. Rest in peace. You have earned it.



