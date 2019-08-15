SWEENEY, Thomas J. 93, of Largo, FL, will be remembered during a Funeral Mass at 12:30 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1955 South Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33764. Thomas passed away on August 12, 2019 at the Mid Pinellas Hospice Care Center in Pinellas Park, FL. Thomas was born and raised in Washington, DC. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired as a Lieutenant of the DC Fire Department after having served his community for over twenty-six years. Thomas loved baseball and music. He moved to Florida in 1973 from Washington, DC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine A. Sweeney. He is survived by his loving family, sons, Tim Sweeney and his wife, Nancy of Orleans, MA and Tom Sweeney and his wife, Pam of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; two daughters, Linda Ives and her husband, David of Leesburg, VA and Lee Collins and her husband, Steve of Largo, FL; his six grandchildren, Candice Ives, Bryan Ives, Johnny Collins, Joey Collins, Colin Sweeney and Caitlin Sweeney; and five great-grandchildren, Myklen Dowdell, Lily Ives, Hannah Ives, Tre Collins, and Cooper Collins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation in the memory of Thomas J. Sweeney. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.veteransfuneral care.com. Veterans Funeral Care (727) 524-9202
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2019