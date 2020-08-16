Thomas TECHLER

TECHLER, Thomas W. passed away peacefully at home in Largo, FL on Aug. 6, 2020. Born in North Saint Paul, MN in 1923. Preceded in death by his son, Mark (Melinda). Survived by his dear wife of 72 years Kathleen (Culligan); children, Jeff (Linda) of White Bear Lake, MN, Helen (Jerry) of Safety Harbor, FL, Tim (Michelle) of Newton, MA and Teri (Dennis) Taylor of Cary, NC; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Tom was a mechanical engineer, entrepreneur and proud veteran of WWII serving as a B-24 captain in the Army Air Corps. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.



