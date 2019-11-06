THOMAS, Thomas J. of Trinity, Florida, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Trinity Rehab Center. He was born in Westborough, Massachusetts and is survived by his loving wife, Marian (Luckett) Thomas; sons, two Gregory Thomas (Joanne), Scott Thomas (Cyndi); his stepsons, Richard Zuza (Marilyn) and Kevin Zuza (MaryKathryn); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchild- ren; a sister, Noami Kennedy; brother, George Thomas. He was predeceased by his first wife, Betty Thomas and son, Thomas J. Thomas Jr. While attending Boston University, he entered the Cadet Program, later joining the US Air Force as an officer from 1952-1956. He worked for IBM until he retired at the age of 57. He was an avid golfer, water skier, snow skier, loved boating and traveling all over the world. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church of Seven Springs, at 11 am on November 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church of Seven Springs, 4651 Little Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34665.

