THOMAS, Thomas "Tom" 57, of Pinellas Park, FL, passed away at home Nov. 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Norma, and siblings, Jimmy and Mary. Tom is survived by his wife of 28 years, Nancy; sisters, Jeri, and her husband John Fitzgerald, Janet Hill, Debra Thomas; brother, David and his wife Joyce, An avid outdoorsman and fishing enthusiast, Tom will be forever missed. A Celebration of Life is planned, date to be announced.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019