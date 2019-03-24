Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas THOMPSON. View Sign

THOMPSON, Thomas



82, of Deltona, FL, 82, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He leaves his daughter, Laura Langworthy and spouse, Harold Langworthy II; his daughter, Tammy Thompson; three grandsons, Edward Langworthy and spouse Amy, Harold Langworthy III and spouse Stacey, Michael Langworthy and spouse Ailene; seven great-grandchildren, Charles, Katelen, Harold IV, Anna, Juliet, Renette, and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlene Thompson (died 1980), his second wife Ann Thompson (died 2006), his parents, and siblings. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York to parents Charles and Daisy Thompson. Mr. Thompson enjoyed dancing and fishing. He was a proud longshoreman and carpenter, owning two successful businesses in his lifetime. Mr. Thompson will be buried alongside his first wife, Arlene, in Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens in New Port Richey on March 30, 2019. A private memorial service will follow on March 31, 2019 at his family home.

