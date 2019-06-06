DOYNE, Thomas Timothy
passed away June 1, 2019. He was born in Miami, Florida and resided in Tampa. He graduated from Robinson High School in 1965. He served his country for three years in the US Army during the Vietnam War and then had a career as a sub-contractor for GTE/Verizon. He also was a Mason for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and golf. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Bonnie; two daughters, Vicki Doyne and Carrie Schipp; two grandchildren, Taylor and Cody; sister, Karen Benedict; sister-in-law, Jeanne Mitchell and her children Bryan, Jonathan and Erin; brother-in-law, Tom Ciccariella and wife Linda; niece, Kimela Homan, and husband Brian and their children Eva and Lindsey, and many cousins. A Funeral Service will take place Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior. An interment will follow at the Florida National Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Quilts of Valor c/o Sweet Darling Quilts in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Words of comfort may be expressed at:
Loylessfuneralhomes.com
Loyless Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019