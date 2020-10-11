Thomas TRUMAN

TRUMAN, Thomas Blaine 82, of Tampa, FL, passed away on October 4, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. Thomas was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin and attended Canton High School, Ely Jr. College and Winona State. Tom was a dedicated businessman who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Leona (Knox) Truman; and son, Jeffery. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; son, Aaron (Sherri) Truman; grandchildren, Samantha and Tiffany Truman, and Mitchell Hayes; along with two sisters and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tom's honor to the Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery Fund at 207 May Street North, Canton, MN 55922. A celebration of life will be held at Assumption Catholic Church in Canton, Minnesota on October 31 at 11 am www.blountcurrycarrollwood.com