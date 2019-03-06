VanHOUSEN, Thomas
73, of Ocala, Florida passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Francis VanHousen; three sisters, Carolyn Willis, Helen May VanHousen, Darlene Updyke; and brother, Robert VanHousen III. He is survived by his children, Thomas VanHousen Detrick of New York, Sandra Barrett of New York, Tonya Benson of Pennsylvania, Jonathan VanHousen of Florida, Jessica VanHousen of New York, Tiffany VanHousen of New York, and Zachary VanHousen of New York; his brother, Richard "Dick" VanHousen of New York; two sisters, Barbara Lyons of Florida and Maryann Young of Oregon; and lastly, his wife, Wendy VanHousen of Florida. A memorial service will be held April 2019, in New York State. May you rest in peace, Tom.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019