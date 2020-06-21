Thomas VIVINETTO
VIVINETTO, Thomas Our father, Tommy V., 78, of St. Petersburg, died on June 14, 2020 after a lifetime lived to the fullest. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Tommy retired from the Pinellas County Park Department in 2003. He loved jazz, old Hollywood movies, ice cream, coffee, pigeons, pizza with red pepper flakes, expensive shoes, cigarettes, and our beloved late mother, Ginny. Tommy was a flirt, a rebel, a badass, and somehow the most sensitive man we will ever know. He is survived by his son, Johnny; daughter, Gina; and brothers, Donnie, Ralphie, and Joe. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to animals to honor Tommy's memory.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
