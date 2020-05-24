WAITE, Thomas Edward Largo just lost a great man. Thomas E. Waite, 85, originally of Hamden, Connecticut, sadly passed away on May 15, 2020 after a sudden, unexpected illness. Pinellas resident since 1976, he lived life to the fullest and delighted the taste-buds of anyone lucky enough to eat at his home or at Carlouel Yacht Club, where he was executive chef for three decades. Chef Tom was never far away from a hot pan or a big smile. In 1989, he married his beloved MaryAnn. They traveled and laughed together, sharing 26 devoted years until she passed away in 2015. Predeceased by son, T. Eric. He is survived by children, Elizabeth (Darcy) Love and Adam T. Waite; stepchildren, Melissa Sands and Michael Sands; stepgrandson, Joshua (Brittney); and grandson, Ian Matthess. Tom was adored by his family, friends, work colleagues and neighbors. A keen lover of classical music and trained on the double bass, he was a patron of the Boston Symphony and the Florida Orchestra. Captain of the Hamden Volunteer Fire Department, restauranteur, jazz band member and U.S. Army Veteran, he always had something boiling on life's stove. Tom was a gentleman and friend to all. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Florida Orchestra in Tom's honor at: www.floridaorchestra.org. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.