DURBIN, Thomas Wayne



was called home to the Lord Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bay Pines Veterans Hospital at the age of 77. He was born at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY to Col. Rollin B. Durbin and Helen Mahan Durbin. "Big Tom" proudly served the United States of America as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps. He was a dutiful leader and follower. One could not ask for a more loving and devoted son, brother, and uncle. He was truly loved and respected. He enjoyed reading history and historical novels and had an encyclopedic knowledge of Yankee baseball and Notre Dame football. He loved baseball and spent many summer days instructing his younger brothers in batting and fielding. He would say "Be aware of the game situation. Do not be one of those guys afraid to have the ball hit to you. Instead, hope for the batter to hit the ball your way because you know what to do with it." Excellent advice that goes beyond baseball. He traveled extensively both for work as a researcher first for Lereta Corporation, and later Tycor, and for pleasure visiting all 48 of the contiguous United States.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, William, Edward, and Michael. Survivors include brothers, Donald (Wilma) of St. Petersburg, Robert of Seminole, and Patrick (Carol) of Gainesville; sisters, Jeanine McMahon (Arthur) of Chatham, NJ and Elaine Durbin of St. Petersburg; nephews, Arthur McMahon (Stephanie) of Cincinnati, Devin McMahon of Chatham, and Blaine Durbin (Catie) of Gainesville; nieces, Alana McMahon Henderson (Cabot) of New York City, Kyla Durbin of Charlotte, NC, and Janelle Durbin of Tampa; grand-nieces, Darcy McMahon, Cordelia Henderson, and Kiera Durbin; and grand-nephew, Cabot Henderson.



Arrangements are by Memorial Park Funeral Home, St. Petersburg. Those who wish may donate in his memory to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.



Memorial Park Funeral Home (727) 527-1196 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 29, 2019