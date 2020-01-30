WILBOURN, Thomas James "T.J." 44, Land O` Lakes, FL, passed away unexpectedly in his parents arms, Friday, January 24, 2020. T.J. was a graduate of Brandon High School, attended Valdosta State Univ., where he played football under Coach Hal Mumme. He loved his large loving family, beagles, fishing, hunting, golf, and all water sports. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rachel; 14 1/2 year best buddy "Boomer"; paternal grandparents, Walt and Laura; maternal grandmother, Betty Christy Thomas; aunt, Tammy Christy; and cousin, Chad Christy. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Sherry; sister and niece, Carey and Channing Canedy; maternal grandparents, Carl and Mary Christy; aunts and uncles, Tony and Donna Christy, Terry Christy, Kelly and Terry Joe Parks, Kandace "Kandy" and R.J. Gall, Tracy and Jim Kelly, Christy M. Christy; his many cousins, second cousins and third cousins. We will celebrate T.J.'s life Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 11 am until 2 pm at The Mahaffey Theatre, V.I.P. Room located at 400 1st Street S., St. Petersburg, FL. All are welcome and we ask in lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to The Tampa Bay Beagle Rescue, The Diabetes Foundation, or the . Words of comfort may be expressed at: Loyless Funeral Home

