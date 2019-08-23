WILLIAMS, Thomas Mabson 72, passed away on August 15, 2019 at Health Central Park in Winter Garden, FL, after an extended illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. J. Maxwell Williams, Jr. of Tampa. Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Jane Mellott Williams, of Ocoee; two brothers and their spouses, Max and Carol Williams of TN; Jay and Ann Williams of Seminole; sister-in-law, Jill Durkin of CA; and four nephews and two nieces. Tom attended Hillsborough County Schools, was an Eagle Scout, and graduated from Plant High School in Tampa. He received a B.S. Degree from Florida State University and was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force. He attained the rank of captain and served in Viet Nam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic and meritorious service. He spent most of his business career in the citrus industry with Lykes Pasco Packing Co., Adams Packing Co., and Southern Fruit Distributors. He also worked for Quality Inns, Shasta Beverages and Publix Super Markets. Tom was a member of New Covenant Church of the Brethren in Gotha. There will be a graveside service with military honors at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland on Friday, August 23, at 2 pm. Tom's nephew, Rev. T. Jay Williams of VA, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send a memorial to Pet Rescue by Judy, 401 S. Laurel Ave., Sanford, FL 32771. Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home in Winter Garden has charge of arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2019