NAGEL, Thyra Ulrikka Dahm Jakobsen



84, of Sun City Center, FL , passed away March 24, 2019. She was born in Denmark to Karl and Paula Jakobsen. Surviving family include two sons, Jeffery (Terri) Nagel of Colorado, David (Beth) of Illinois; two daughters, Debbie Campana of St. Petersburg, FL and Connie Scholtus of Indiana; and nine grandchildren, Cory (Vanessa) Campana, Justin (Francesca) Campana, Sara and Nick Scholtus, Amber (Jeremy) McGregor, Joshua Nagel, Rachel (Manny) Carrasco, Amanda and Weston Nagel; six great-grandchildren. Thyra was predeceased by her husband, Harland; son, Tom; and a sister, Greta Algeo. Thyra immigrated to America with her family at age 14, she graduated from Wyndmere, ND High. She married high school sweetheart, Harland Nagel and spent four years teaching in rural schools in North Dakota. Thyra was active with Sunday school, Boy Scouts, Campfire girls and Woman's Club of Hanover Park, IL and Well Baby Clinic in Cook County. After moving to Bowie, MD, she was a teacher and then became a certified dietary manager in nursing homes. After retirement Harland and Thyra moved back to North Dakota to be caregivers to Thyra's mother and sadly Harland passed away from a sudden stroke. Thyra stayed on to help her mother for three years until moving to Sun City Center, FL in 2000. She joined Redeemer Lutheran Church, became a member of the choir and WELCA Club. Thyra helped organize the Scandinavian Club of Sun city Center and the Red River Danes Club of Fargo. She loved to travel and went on a number of cruises, took three trips to Denmark, France, Spain and Italy as well as many trips to visit family in the USA. A memorial at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sun City Center, will be held May 18. Interment in Elk Creek Cemetery in Wyndmere, ND where her husband is buried. Arrangements entrusted to:



National Cremation and Burial Society, Ruskin, FL

