MOORE, Tillman Dean "Ted" passed away on August 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his son, David and wife Terri; his daughter, Melanie Pranno and husband, Arthur; granddaughter, Jennifer Gold and husband, Glen; grandson, David, Jr. and wife, Yaleizya; three great-granddaughters, Lila, Kira, and Aubrey; sister, Judy Hollingsworth and husband, Jerry; stepbrother, Don Prosser and wife, Peggy. After serving four years in the United States Navy, he became the manger of Florida State Employment Service, working there for many years. Ted was a long time member of Lutz Community Church. Our most heart felt thanks goes out to the dedicated caregivers and the wonderful Pink Team at Life Path Hospice. Services will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 2 pm at the Lutz Community Church, 601 Sunset Lane, Lutz, FL 33549. In Lieu of flowers please consider making memorial gifts in celebration of Ted's life to the Lutz Community Church or the Life Path Hospice.

